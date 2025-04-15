Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $77,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Get Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.