LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,414 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

