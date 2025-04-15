LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

