LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.