LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

