LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.71.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $278.85 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This trade represents a 12.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

