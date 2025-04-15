LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Vistra by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

