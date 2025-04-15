LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,132 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after buying an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

