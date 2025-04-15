LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 620.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

QCOM stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

