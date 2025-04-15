LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $3,943,892,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,558,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,570,000 after purchasing an additional 644,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,585,000 after buying an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

WELL opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

