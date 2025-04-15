Leede Financial Has Weak Forecast for TSE:TH FY2026 Earnings

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Separately, Research Capitl raised Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of TH opened at C$3.59 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.54 million, a P/E ratio of -40.64, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.