Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

