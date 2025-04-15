Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.1 %

Ingredion stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

