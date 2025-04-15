Legal & General Group Plc Has $17.42 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ALLETE by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.