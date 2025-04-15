Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Reddit were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at $59,593,902.64. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.