Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 18,255 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lineage were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,115,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 602,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

