Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

