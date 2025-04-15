Legal & General Group Plc Sells 197,856 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,892,000 after purchasing an additional 627,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,912,000 after acquiring an additional 619,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,984,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 744,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 172,196 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $188.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.65.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.