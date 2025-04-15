Legal & General Group Plc Sells 30,310 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.4 %

KD opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

