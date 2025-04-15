Legal & General Group Plc Sells 857 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

SRPT opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

