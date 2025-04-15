Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

