LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $23.74. LENZ Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 10,678 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $644.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 374,326 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,243,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.