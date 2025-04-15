Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
