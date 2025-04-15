Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.22% from the stock’s current price.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 553,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.