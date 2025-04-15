L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
