LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of FS Bancorp worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $297.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

