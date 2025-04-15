LSV Asset Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARI opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.