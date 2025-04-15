LSV Asset Management Has $2.36 Million Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on III. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.