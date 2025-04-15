LSV Asset Management Has $451,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,577,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 141,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,704,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,506 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of INN opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

