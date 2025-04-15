LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 121,300 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 963,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 400,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.4 %

GOGL stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

