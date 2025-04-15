LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.