LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barrett Business Services
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.