LSV Asset Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $77.33.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.