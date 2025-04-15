LSV Asset Management Sells 5,181 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $84,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,359.28. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 44,329 shares of company stock worth $2,044,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

