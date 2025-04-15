LSV Asset Management Sells 54,100 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after buying an additional 59,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 220,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

