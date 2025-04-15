LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meridian were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Meridian by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Meridian had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

