LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,648 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $3,645,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK Trading Up 1.8 %

GSK opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.