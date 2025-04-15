LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Andersons worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 347.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Andersons by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Stock Up 0.9 %

ANDE stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.