Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.93. 1,332,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 266,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
