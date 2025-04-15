M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $557.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Patrick Wolfe bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

