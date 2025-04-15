M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 2,398 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

