M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

