M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $4,339,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

T stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.