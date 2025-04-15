M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

