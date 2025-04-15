M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

