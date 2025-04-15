M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 466 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

