M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.33 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

