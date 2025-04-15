M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $943,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

