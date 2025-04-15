MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,488,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 952,691 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,175,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,118,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

