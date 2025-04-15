Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Makita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Makita

Makita Stock Performance

Makita stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.